Musicians to visit Limerick healthcare settings to perform for patients

ADDITIONAL funding has been provided to a project which sees musicians visit hospital and healthcare settings across Limerick, performing for patients and residents.



Musicians-on-Call brings professionally trained musicians to older residents and healthcare staff in nursing homes and community hospitals.



Musicians-On-Call provides a music sharing experience that puts the residents’ interests and choice at the heart of music making, by connecting closely with the setting before each visit and facilitating the residents to curate each visit through a two-way responsive engagement.

This project is led by Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) Arts Office in collaboration with Age Friendly Limerick and Healthy Limerick.Arts Officer with LCCC and Creative Ireland Limerick Coordinator Dr. Pippa Little commented: “Musicians on Call with Music and Health Ireland brings specially trained musicians into healthcare settings to enable residents and staff to enjoy music.”The programme will deliver a series of on-site visits to St Ita’s Community Nursing Unit, Newcastle West and St Camillus’ Hospital, Limerick.It is delivered in partnership with Artistic Partner Music and Health Ireland, the Health Service Executive (HSE) and funded by Creative Ireland Creativity in Older Age.

The programme aims to bring high-quality live music to vulnerable older members of our communities in a way that is more than an outside-in audio live broadcast, driven by equity of experience for all, and a shared social experience.It also aims to provide introductory Music in Healthcare Workshops to HSE staff to raise awareness of how to support the needs of residents in music activities and to promote health and well-being through the provision of cultural events for those who live and work in Healthcare Settings.“Creativity and wellbeing are at the heart of this programme, offering moments of joy and engagement,” Dr Little said.