Musicians to visit Limerick healthcare settings to perform for patients

Limerick City and County Council Arts Office musical interlude at St Camillus Hospital | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
ADDITIONAL funding has been provided to a project which sees musicians visit hospital and healthcare settings across Limerick, performing for patients and residents.
Musicians-on-Call brings professionally trained musicians to older residents and healthcare staff in nursing homes and community hospitals.
Musicians-On-Call provides a music sharing experience that puts the residents’ interests and choice at the heart of music making, by connecting closely with the setting before each visit and facilitating the residents to curate each visit through a two-way responsive engagement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.