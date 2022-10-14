Limerick auctioneer sells over €2m worth of land in just three hours

GVM’S Tom Crosse needed a Lemsip for his throat after selling three farms at auction in three hours.

He started proceedings with a prime roadside field extending to 9.8 acres at Robertstown, Shanagolden at 2pm. It has extensive road frontage with possible site potential.

“There were two active bidders - both in the room. It sold under the hammer at €150,000 or €15,000 per acre,” said Mr Crosse.

It is believed a businessman and not a farmer won the day.

Then, at 3pm, on September 29 he opened the bidding for 98 acres at Clonoul, Croagh - on the main road linking Croagh and Curraghchase

“There were a number of registered bidders. It was a two way battle on the floor. That was withdrawn at €1,150,000 and subsequently sold after the auction for a substantially higher figure,” said Mr Crosse, who would not be drawn on the exact figure.

However, the talk locally is that a local dairy farmer is the new owner and paid in the region of €13,500 per acre.

Last, but by no means least, was Doonbeirne and Knight Street, Ballingarry.

The two lots consisted of an 82 acre farm (Doonbeirne) and 4.5 acres at Knight Street.

“It was a mixed lot - Doonbeirne had an old quarry. There is a lot of spoil on it and a hill but there is also some good land. It was withdrawn at €550,000 and sold for a higher figure afterwards - both lots together,” said Mr Crosse.

All told, over €2m worth of land changed hands in a few hours in GVM’s auction rooms at Glentworth Street in the city centre.

“We were very pleased with the overall outcome, underpinning the view that demand for good land continues unabated. There were a number of disappointed underbidders if anyone is considering a sale,” concluded Mr Crosse.