Lucky Limerick winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bonds

€50,000 is on its way to somebody
A LUCKY LIMERICK winner has scooped €50,000 with Prize Bonds.
This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number ALI 569122 held in county Limerick.
The lucky bond was purchased in 2018. There were over 4663 prizes awarded in this week’s draw, amounting to over €297,100.
In addition to a €250,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of March, June, September and December, there are weekly draws where the top prize is €50,000. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 10 of €1,000 and 10 of €500.
Prize Bonds are a State Savings product which, instead of paying interest, offers bond holders the chance to win cash prizes every week.
All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed in at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.
Prize Bonds can be purchased by Direct Debit, online at www.StateSavings.ie, by telephone to callsave 0818 20 50 60 or at your local Post Office.
Prize Bond holders can check draw results online and the main winning numbers are also available in most Post Offices.
