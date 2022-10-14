Nominees announced for Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards

THE NOMINEES for the Limerick Chamber Regional Business Awards 2022 have been announced.

The eight award categories were designed to recognise the hard work, commitment and innovative approach each company has showcased.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, November 18 in the Strand Hotel with the winners of the eight categories announced on the night.

The 2022 Best Overall Business of the Year Award will also be announced, this award will be presented to an applicant chosen by the judging panel.

Eleven 14 Coffee Roasters, Agriguardian Limited and Thomondgate Limerick Whiskey have been nominated for Best Emerging Business.

The shortlisted companies for the Best SME Business are: Serosep Limited, OBW Technologies and DesignPro Automation.

Helium Arts, Rape Crisis Midwest, St Gabriel’s Foundation are the worthy nominees for the Best Not for Profit award.

The Best Sustainable Business nominees are: Adare Manor, Stryker and Aoife McNamara Limited.

The three companies who have been nominated for the Excellence in Customer Experience Award: Retail and Hospitality category are: Lidl Ireland- Lidl Corbally, Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel and Spa and Adare Manor.

Dankso Foods, Impact Labelling and GGL Monitoring Services Ltd have been nominated for the Best Supply Chain Innovation Award.

The Best Employer: Employee Value Proposition Award nominees are: Three Ireland, Cook Medical and Stryker.

Finally, the Special Recognition Award: Creative Collaboration/Contribution nominees are: IDEAM Cluster, National Learning Network (Rehab Group) and I Love Limerick.

Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber Chief Executive said: "We are so proud in Limerick Chamber to be able to shed light on the many wonderful stories shared, and of course help recognise and celebrate the efforts of so many.

"This year was the toughest year yet for our judges, the deliberations carried out over days. It gives you an idea just how tough the decision was.

"Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter, and of course, congratulations to those shortlisted. We are especially thankful to our panel of judges, who put so much time and effort into reviewing and debating this year’s applications.

"A special thanks to our sponsors-both TUS who have supported the awards for 11 years now, and to our category sponsors who supported us in reaching out to their networks and encouraging applications, they make it possible for Limerick Chamber to be able to offer this opportunity to businesses and communities locally".