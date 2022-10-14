Cash and designer goods seized during CAB operation targeting Limerick-based crime gang

Some of cash seized during this Friday's CAB operation
MORE than €20,000 in cash and a Rolex watch have been seized during a major operation targeting the activities of a Limerick-based crime group.
Lead by the Criminal Assets Bureau, a search operation was conducted in Limerick, Donegal and Cork earlier this Friday.
"The operation was conducted by Bureau Officers, supported by the Southern Regional Armed Response Unit and gardaí from Donegal and Limerick," said a garda spokesperson who confirmed that five separate locations were searched.
The items seized included a Rolex Watch (pictured), €8,900 in cash (Limerick) €14,000 in cash (Cork) and a variety of documents and conveyance files.
According to a statement, issued by the Garda Press Office, the search operation marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation.
The focus of the operation is to target assets, including properties, which are linked to the ogranised crime group.
No arrests were made this Friday and investigations are ongoing.
