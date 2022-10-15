Search

15 Oct 2022

Red Army prepares to take over Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre

Red Army prepares to take over Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre

Some of the cast members of Red Army at Thomond Park | PICTURE: Darren Ryan

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

15 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

THE WRITERS of the upcoming production of the Munster Rugby saga Red Army are warning the public to get ready to stand up and fight for tickets as the show is set to be a sell-out.

Helena Close and Marie Boylan have seen their play move from pen to stage after five years since they began the project.

The production had to be postponed twice due to the Coivid-19 pandemic but the two are now over the moon that the project will be hitting the stage on Saturday, October 22.

"This has taken years to write, I mean how long did it take Homer to write the Iliad, because it's taken us exactly that long," Marie laughed.

'This something for Limerick to be proud of' - International Rugby Experience to open in New Year

Red Army is a celebration of women as pundits and fans and a homage to the late Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley.

The play centres around four women, all friends and "diehard" Munster Rugby fans.

Helena and Marie got the inspiration for the play as they themselves are diehard Munster fans.

"We wanted to highlight women in sport but particularly middle-aged women and the commitment they have to the game, I mean you never see women portrayed like that," Helena said.

"Sport up until recently was a man's world and that's changing and it's great that it's changing," Helena added.

The four Munster women are in Paris for the Red Army's first match of the season.

When team manager, Anthony Foley, dies hours before kick- off, it acts as a catalyst for honesty in their friendships as they are shadowed from Paris back home to a grieving Limerick.

"Even though the play is a homage to Anthony Foley and some of it is quite poignant and sad, it's fun as well. It has to be, it reflects life," Helena said.

Red Army marks the first time in the Lime Tree’s decade-long history that they are producing their own in-house play.

"It's such an honour and I think it's really exciting for Limerick," Helena said.

Marie also feels honoured: "We're home producing new plays now in Limerick and it's written by two women which is really important. It's also about women and I think that's exciting to have on stage."

Tickets for the play are on sale via the Lime Tree website.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media