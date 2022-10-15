Funeral to take place of Limerick man murdered in Manchester

THE funeral will take place this Sunday of a County Limerick man who died following a fatal assault in Manchester last month.

Thomas Murphy, aged 42, was found with fatal injuries inside a house on Beverly Road, south Manchester on the evening of Saturday, September 24.

A native of Clonee, Ballyagran, Mr Murphy had been living in England for a number of years but had regularly returned home to Limerick to visit family and friends.

The remains of the father-of-two reposed at O'Malley's Funeral Home in Charleville this Saturday evening ahead of his funeral Mass at St Michael's Church, Ballyagran at 11am this Sunday.

Mr Murphy is survived by his parents Rose and Joe; brothers Darragh and Padraigh; daughters Darcey and Lily and their mother Sarah; other relatives and friends in both Ireland and the UK.

Following Sunday's funeral Mass, burial will take place at Colmanswell Cemetery.

Police in Manchester launched a murder investigation following Mr Murphy's death and a young man was subsequently arrested and charged.

Stephen Owusu, aged 22, appeared before Manchester Crown Court a number of days after the fatal assault accused of murdering Mr Murphy.

He was remanded in custody and will go on trial next year.