Former Mayor of Limerick gives council duo the short shrift over 'community fund' request

FORMER mayor Jim Long has criticised councillors for seeking money for a community fund from a private firm which has just secured permission to expand its operations in west Limerick.

One of the county's biggest employers Rusal Alumina secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanala last month to expand its operation in Aughinish, where it employs almost 500 people.

But members of the Adare-Rathkeale muncipal district, where the huge alumina production factory is located, were aggrieved after the national planning appeals body overlooked a local recommendation that the firm make a contribution to a local community fund.

On foot of a recommendation from Fine Gael councillor Adam Teskey at a meeting, members wrote to bosses at Rusal asking them to contribute to a community fund, something he said they have agreed to.

Veteran councillor Kevin Sheahan, Fianna Fail, asked that the contribution be distributed to the applicants of community projects in the surrounding area. The amendment was seconded by Cllr Teskey.

This would be on an informal basis rather than formal, after members were told they can only challenge Pleanala decisions on points of law.

Now, Mr Long, who served a decade on the old City Council, and was first citizen in 2011/12, is concerned at the suggestion that private companies be asked to make a financial contribution like this.

"As bad as [An Bord Pleanala] are, they see it as being an inappropriate procedure. You cannot build in a condition once you give planning approval, you make a contribution,” said Mr Long.

He believes it sets a dangerous precedent, adding: “You just cannot do that. I’m sure every community would take a donation and a contribution from any business, but you can't make it a condition of a planning approval. Especially where the application is controversial as this one was.”

While Cllr Sheahan was unavailable for comment, Cllr Teskey criticised the intervention from the ex-Fine Gael man.

“As a former representative, he should be mindful of the onus that is on public representatives to assist in community grouping in any shape or form. Aughinish Alumina is a major rate payer to the local authority. With the extension that is happening down there which the EPA approved, there was a mention [in a council meeting] that the company should oblige the local community by supporting local initiatives and local community projects.

“​​​​​Where there is a possible stream of funding which has been highlighted, we wouldn't be doing our public duty as councillors to not explore that as an option.”