New company engaged to create festive atmosphere in Limerick this Christmas

LIMERICK City and County Council has announced it has engaged a new company to create a festive atmosphere in Limerick this Christmas.

Milestone, which has a wealth of experience in organising and coordinating Christmas events, has been responsible for the Christmas Market in Galway for the past decade.

It has now been tasked with creating a variety of different Christmas events at a number of locations in the city, to help promote Limerick city as the place to visit during the festive season.

Christmas activities in Limerick have been curtailed over the past two years due to Covid-19 and the finishing touches are now being put on this year's offering.

A spokesperson for the local authority says the overarching aim is to ensure that Limerick is an attractive location for people of all ages – from the young to the not so young – as they visit Limerick to savour and soak up the unique Christmas in Limerick spirit.

In addition to council-funded events, King John’s Castle, the Limerick City Traders’ Association, and others will have their own events taking place to ensure there is a generous sprinkling of Christmas spirit across the city.

Extra funding has been allocated to create this year’s festive atmosphere, starting in November and continuing across the month of December, in place of a large one-off event, to mark the turning on the Christmas lights in the city.

Eileen Coleman, Head of Tourism with Limerick City and County Council said: “We are really looking forward to Christmas in Limerick this year. Milestone are a well-respected company with an impressive track record delivering unforgettable Christmas experiences. We are finalising our plans and look forward to sharing them with the people of Limerick and further afield in the coming weeks.”