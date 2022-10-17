Search

17 Oct 2022

Limerick collector puts on ‘Massey-ive’ display to mark company's 175-year celebrations

John Cusack, of Fedamore, shows the scale of his tribute to Massey Ferguson which is celebrating 175 years

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

17 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

WELL-KNOWN collector and model enthusiast John Cusack, from Fedamore, has outdone himself with his latest creation.

As Massey Ferguson are celebrating 175 years John decided to do a tribute to the leading brand of agricultural machinery. And John did go global with a number of rare Massey tractors from around the world in his stunning diorama. Plus, it is getting views from far and wide on YouTube.

“It consists of over 80 model tractors, which is half my collection of Masseys. Over 30 of the tractors are limited editions including from the UK, France, Germany and Russia. Tractors range from the grey Massey Ferguson which came out in 1946, which was 30hp, to the largest model which is a 8740S (400hp),” said John.

Third million euro house on ‘Limerick’s Amalfi Coast’

The colour red is always associated with Massey Fergson but John has unusual black, silver and even yellow Masseys.

John meticulously placed them to form “MF 175”. The event is available to view on YouTube - Google Massey Ferguson 175 years John Cusack - and also on his Facebook page.

John thanked sponsors Whelan's Garage, Kerry Tractors and Cork Farm Machinery.

“The event is in aid of Limerick Animal Welfare. If anyone would like to donate, they can donate directly to Limerick Animal Welfare. I'd like to thank Finesigns, Mairead Cusack, Majella McNamara, Karen Cusack and Jamie Cusack for all their help,” said John.

