TUS students based in Limerick ready to take on the world

PRESIDENT of TUS, Professor Vincent Cunnane, has paid tribute to the university's All-Ireland winning Worldskills champions at a special ceremony at the Moylish Campus.

Culinary arts student Jack Rice and mechanical automation apprentice Reece Seery were awarded the Worldskills Ireland titles following a three-day competition at the RDS in Dublin, during which they battled off stiff competition to take home the top prize in their categories.

Both Jack and Reece now qualify to go on to represent Ireland at the final of the Euro Skills in Gdansk in 2023 and the Worldskills competition in Lyon in 2024.

Congratulating the All Ireland winners and their mentors, Professor Cunnane said, "We are very proud of Jack and Reece as they go on to represent TUS and Ireland on the international stage. With the support of their TUS mentors they have worked tirelessly and with great skill and determination to achieve this huge accolade".

He continued: "They also represent TUS’s commitment to active learning and our undertaking to develop highly skilled, work-ready graduates.

"With their proven skill and ambition, I know Jack and Reece will continue to do us proud in this global competition, and I would like to wish them the best of luck in the next phase."

Worldskills Ireland is a partnership between enterprise, industry, education, training, government to raise profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships.