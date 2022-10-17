Two 'transformative' transport projects announced for Limerick city

THE TRANSPORT sector of Limerick city is set to be transformed in the coming years as two Pathfinder projects have been announced.

The Pathfinder projects are intended to bring more public transport, walking and cycling options to our villages, towns and cities by 2025.

The two Pathfinder projects in Limerick will involve a new train station built in Moyross and the Five Cities Demonstrator Pathfinder which will develop a link between the city center and the campuses of the main third level institutions, Mary Immaculate College, University of Limerick and the Technical University of the Shannon.

The Five Cities Demonstrator Pathfinder will also link several primary and secondary schools and further education centers.

This project will involve the creation of high quality cycle routes and facilitating walking and cycling access to these institutions for students and staff.

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan TD announced the Pathfinder programme of 35 transport projects to be delivered by local authorities and agencies around the country within the next three years.

Limerick city and Green Party TD Brian Leddin welcomed the projects: “This is the first new train station in the Midwest in more than a century, and it will be the first of a number of new stations across our city and suburbs, as Limerick grows its population to 150,000 or more.

“The growth of the city will be underpinned by rail infrastructure and development of sites near the new stations. It is the sustainable way forward which will also enable our city to grow fast and become a vibrant, viable, attractive European city.

“I am especially happy that the first new train station will be at Moyross. I gave a commitment that I would do everything I could to see this project come to fruition. Moyross is a proud part of our city and the new station will be a catalyst for significant investment, development and new employment there,” Deputy Leddin said.

Deputy Leddin continued: “The Moyross train station and the plan to link the third level campuses with high quality cycle routes will be hugely beneficial to Limerick and will see it change from a car-dependent one to one which has sustainable travel at its core.”