Empowerment and Equality Conference to take place in Limerick

A MAJOR conference which is set to take place in Limerick aims to empower, educate and encourage men and women to take better care of themselves.

The Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference 2022 will be hosted by broadcaster and journalist Lorraine Keane who will talk to a panel of guest speakers, including Irish educator and consultant clinical psychologist Dr Tony Humphreys, professional coach and mentor Aidan O’Brien, domestic abuse survivor Noelle Grant Matthews, as well as entrepreneurs Laura Dowling and Oonagh O’Hagan.

Presented by Consultant Endocrinologist at Bon Secours and Senior Lecturer at the University of Limerick, Dr Mary Ryan, the conference will take place on November 11 at University Concert Hall.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Dr Ryan said: “We realise the importance of the education of young men and women, so one of the major highlights of the conference will be ten-minute presentations from our guest speakers on the topic of how the empowerment of women and men improves health and social outcomes in society.”

Discussion panels featuring guests from various fields will also be on the programme. The subjects will include the social issues affecting the empowerment of both women and men such as male suicide, sexual consent, equality in sport and media coverage, drug addiction and pay equality across genders.

Five-minute presentations on the topics of empowerment and equality will also be given by eight students from schools across the Midwest, and each presentation will be considered by a panel of judges.

Dr Mary Ryan said 400 free tickets are being given to Transition Year students, in a bid to make the conference accessible to young people.

Tickets for the conference can be booked at the UCH Box office.