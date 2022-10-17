Limerick motorists advised of motorway closures due to resurfacing works

MOTORISTS are being advised that separate sections of the M7 motorway will be closed to traffic this week to facilitate resurfacing works.

The project to install a low road-noise surface on the M7 around Limerick city, is being funded by Limerick City and County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Works began in August and the contractors will return to the section between Junction 29 (Ballysimon) and Junction 30 (Rosbrien) this week to complete the installation of traffic loops following the surfacing of the M7.

They say there will be a requirement to close the M7 for two nights (Monday and Tuesday) to facilitate the works with diversions in place from 7pm to 6am.

The westbound carriageway, between junction 29 and junction 30 will be closed on Monday night while the eastbound carriage way (between junction 30 and junction 29) will be closed on Tuesday night.

The local authority says the change of road surface to a low-noise road surface will not eliminate road noise for communities living near the M7 but it should have a positive impact on their long-term health.