Man pleads guilty to attempted murder following stabbing incident at Limerick apartment

A DRUG user has pleaded guilty, at the Central Criminal Court, to an attempted murder charge relating to a violent incident at an apartment in Limerick city centre.

Dominik Biber, aged 25, formerly of Ellen Street, Limerick has admitted attempting to murder Tomasz Grosser on April 11, 2020 at Ormston House, Ellen Street.

The Polish national has also pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning Mr Grosser and to committing a burglary at an apartment in Ormston House while in possession of two knives.

The victim, whose aged in this 50s, sustained multiple injuries when he was assaulted at around 5pm.

Following the procedural hearing this Monday, Ronan Kennedy SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the plea was acceptable and that other counts on the indictment should be taken into account when sentencing.

Biber's barrister Mark Nicholas SC said his client's drug use was a significant factor in the offence and he asked the judge to order a probation report before sentencing. Mr Nicholas said his client also wished to apologise to Mr Grosser.

Mr Justice McDermott adjourned the case until December 5 and ordered a probation and governor's report.