17 Oct 2022

Ballyhoura Development welcomes funding boost for community groups in Limerick

26 local community groups receive funding in Ballyhoura

Kilbehenny Community Centre is one the projects that has secured funding

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

17 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

A WHOLE host of community groups across the Ballyhoura region are to receive funding which will "benefit local communities for years to come."

Under the Community Centres Investment Fund, 26 local community groups in the Ballyhoura region have welcomed funding allocations to upgrade and develop their Community Centres.

A community-led Local Development Company and a registered charity, Ballyhoura Development works with communities, families, individuals, and businesses in East Limerick and North Cork.

Since its establishment, the company has implemented a range of national and European projects and currently delivers over 30 programmes, focusing on community, economic and environmental development.  

Significant funding boost announced for community centres in Limerick

Mary Laffan, Chairperson of Ballyhoura Development, said community spaces are central to life in communities across the area, offering places for people of all ages to meet up, socialise, work and recreate. It is heart-warming to see so many local groups benefit from the Community Centres fund, and it is a testament to the work of local volunteers and local voluntary groups.

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys commented: "I want to support these great local facilities, and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come."

By supporting a range of local groups, the investment fund will support refurbishments and improvements projects.

Successful communities across the Ballyhoura area include: Ballyhea Parish, Dromina Community Council, Kildorrery Community Development Company, Mitchelstown Parish Church, Mitchelstown Scout Group, Ballinvreena Community Centre, Bruff Heritage Group, Caherdavin Residents Association, Cappamore Development Association, CARI Foundation, Colmanswell Community Centre, Croom Community Development Association, Doon Community Centre Limited, Fedamore Community Centre, Glenbrohane Community Association, Glenroe/Ballyorgan Community Council, Herbertstown Development Association, Hospital Family Resource Centre, Kilbehenny Community Centre CLG, Kilcornan Community Council, Kilfinane Community Council, Kilfinane Community Projects, Lough Gur Development Co-op, Meanus Social and Community Club, Murroe Community Council, and Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council.

