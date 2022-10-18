Search

18 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, October 18

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, October 18

DRY WITH a mix of cloud and sunny spells to start today along with patchy light rain or drizzle, mainly near coasts.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest of the province during the evening. Turning breezy as well with fresh to strong southeast to east winds developing. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain in the southwest with heavy falls in places, will extend northeastwards overnight though much of Ulster and north Leinster will stay dry till morning.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally in moderate to fresh easterly winds, milder though in southern and southwestern parts.

Wednesday: A wet and cloudy day with widespread outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most persistent in the south and southwest with localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally, reaching up to 15 or 16 degrees in parts of the south and southwest. Easterly winds will be mostly fresh and gusty.

Wednesday night: A mild night as the rain pushes northeastwards with a clearance from the southwest to drier and clear conditions following later. Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.

Thursday: Becoming largely dry with sunny spells as the last of the overnight rain clears the northeast and east.

There will be some patchy rain and drizzle, mainly over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with freshening southeast winds.

Thursday night: Outbreaks of rain in the southeast early in the night will extend northwards overnight though much of Ulster will stay dry till morning.

Another mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southeast winds.

Friday: Widespread outbreaks of showery rain will continue to extend northwards with a clearance to sunny spells moving into the south later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees generally.

The Weekend: Continuing unsettled through the weekend with highest temperatures remaining in the mid-teens.

