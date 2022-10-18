Camogie stars to play from dawn to dusk to raise funds for growing Limerick club

ANY OF Limerick’s GAA stars will tell you that to make the panel, you must practice from dawn to dusk.

And one camogie side in the city is putting that into action for a good cause now, with Na Piarsaigh’s players planning to play ball for 10 hours straight.

Members of the northside club, from under-six up to adult will use the event on Saturday, October 22 to raise funds to help with the ongoing development of the various camogie panels in Caherdavin.

Na Piarsaigh has sides competing in all underage competitions, alongside two adult teams, with several of the Light Blues players lining out for county.

Pat O’Neill, the chair of the camogie club said: “The event is sure to generate great excitement around the community and everyone is welcome to pop over at any stage, during the day. Along with the Liam MacCarthy Cup we hope to have a couple of Limerick senior hurlers that will visit for a few hours in the afternoon for photographs.”

There will also be a Hook and Ladder Coffee Van in the club car park, with all proceeds from sales here going towards the Three Bridges fundraising walk for cancer research.

Na Piarsaigh is looking for business and the public to support them.

For more information, please call Pat O’Neill at 087 2074693.