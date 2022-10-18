Search

18 Oct 2022

Camogie stars to play from dawn to dusk to raise funds for growing Limerick club

Camogie stars to play from dawn to dusk to raise funds for growing Limerick club

Na Piarsaigh camogie chairman Pat O’Neill, senior team captain Katie Campbell, senior hurler Mike Casey and Jessica Ward, Na Piarsaigh senior player

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

18 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

ANY OF Limerick’s GAA stars will tell you that to make the panel, you must practice from dawn to dusk.

And one camogie side in the city is putting that into action for a good cause now, with Na Piarsaigh’s players planning to play ball for 10 hours straight.

Members of the northside club, from under-six up to adult will use the event on Saturday, October 22 to raise funds to help with the ongoing development of the various camogie panels in Caherdavin.

Na Piarsaigh has sides competing in all underage competitions, alongside two adult teams, with several of the Light Blues players lining out for county.

TUS Gaelic Grounds reopening confirmed for mouth-watering Limerick club hurling final

Pat O’Neill, the chair of the camogie club said: “The event is sure to generate great excitement around the community and everyone is welcome to pop over at any stage, during the day. Along with the Liam MacCarthy Cup we hope to have a couple of Limerick senior hurlers that will visit for a few hours in the afternoon for photographs.”

There will also be a Hook and Ladder Coffee Van in the club car park, with all proceeds from sales here going towards the Three Bridges fundraising walk for cancer research.

Na Piarsaigh is looking for business and the public to support them.

For more information, please call Pat O’Neill at 087 2074693.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media