Free gardening class to celebrate National Reuse Month in Limerick

The free gardening class is part of the National Reuse Month celebrations | PICTURE: File Photo
LIMERICK City and County Council are encouraging members of the public to get their green thumb out to teach the public more about gardening.
LCCC are celebrating National Reuse Month this October by organising a one day sustainable gardening course.
The course will cover everything from gardening chemical free, pollinator planting, vegetable growing, mini pond building, pruning, cuttings and much more including tips on reuse.
