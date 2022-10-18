Search

18 Oct 2022

Free gardening class to celebrate National Reuse Month in Limerick

The free gardening class is part of the National Reuse Month celebrations | PICTURE: File Photo

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

18 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council are encouraging members of the public to get their green thumb out to teach the public more about gardening.

LCCC are celebrating National Reuse Month this October by organising a one day sustainable gardening course.

The course will cover everything from gardening chemical free, pollinator planting, vegetable growing, mini pond building, pruning, cuttings and much more including tips on reuse.

The course is run by horticulturist and environmentalist Aoife Munn, and sponsored by LCCC.

The course is completely free but all are required to register for it here.

Environment Awareness Officer with LCCC Sinead Mc Donnell said: “We are delighted to host this sustainable gardening workshop in the Hunt Museum Community Garden for National Reuse Month.

“The course is in line with the 17 UN Sustainability Goals particularly 11, 12, 13 and 15 and will be of benefit to Limerick’s Tidy Towns network, Green Schools and interested individuals,” Ms Mc Donnell

It takes place in The Hunt Museum & Community Garden on Saturday 22 October from 10.30am to 4pm.

A full set of notes will be sent to all participants after the course.

