One-way system trial for busy Limerick street draws more than 100 objections

A BUSY Limerick street near the maternity hospital is to trial a three-week one-way filter for cars in an effort to make cycling and walking safer for pedestrians travelling to and from the city.

The proposed trial is taking place on Bellefield Gardens on the north side of the city, with the route acting as the main walkway to TUS, Thomond Park, Caherdavin and Moyross from town.

Limerick council told residents and businesses that the proposed filtered permeability trial will create a no-through road from Thomond Row to the Ennis Road, except for cyclists.

Residents will be able to avail of a two-way access point maintained from the Ennis Road and will only be able to exit onto Thomond Row.

A sketch of the proposed measures

“The reduction in motorised traffic will result in a safer space for pedestrians and cyclists travelling along this route and is hoped will help create a safer and more livable area for residents of Bellefield Gardens,” the local authority said.

In October 2022, Metro North councillors supported the proposal from the Active Travel Team to implement the trial, taking place from 6am on November 1, and running up until 6pm on November 22.

The impact of this measure, they explained, will be that motorised cut-through traffic will be eliminated on Bellfield Gardens so that drivers will no longer be able to use this route as a short-cut from High Road to Ennis Road.

Filtered permeability through the cones/bollards will enable pedestrians and cyclists to continue to take this route. Access through the cones/bollards will be maintained for emergency vehicles only.

The proposal has already garnered 117 observations from the public, citing objections such as forcing residents to travel up Farranshone Road to Shelbourne Road and the Ennis Road.

One objection stated that this route is already gridlocked in the mornings, in addition to the proposed plans also pushing motorists onto Thomondgate and Clancy Strand, where “traffic is at a standstill.”

“We urge and request that this proposal is now halted until proper consultation and solutions are put before the people most affected,” it said, adding that many elderly residents will be impacted.