Information sought following theft of 'expensive' power-washer from home in Limerick town

GARDAI in Newcastle West are investigating the theft of an expensive power-washer from a house in the town.

The Honda-manufactured power-washer, which has a diesel engine, was stolen from the back yard of the property at Knockane Road, Newcastle West sometime between 5pm and 7pm last Friday.

According to Garda John Finnerty, the power washer was an expensive one worth approximately €2,000.

"It would have taken the thief or thieves some time to remove the power washer from the back of the house and also to load it up onto a trailer or van and take it away," he said.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact the garda in Newcastle West who are investigating.

They can be contacted at (069) 20650.