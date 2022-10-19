Strong take-up of Chinese classes at Limerick primary school

STUDENTS at a Limerick school are to start learning Chinese following a unique link-up with University College Cork (UCC).

Nineteen pupils of St Mary’s National School at Bishop Street have enrolled in a weekend class to learn the language.

And a special opening ceremony took place at King’s Island to mark the partnership

Here, teachers from UCC’s Confucius Institute – whose aim it is to promote Chinese education and culture – joined the local Limerick Chinese community to present rich, cultural performances. These included traditional Chinese music, dance and Tai Chi.

They were joined by local TD Maurice Quinlivan, Dr Junyi Huang, the director of the Confucius Institute at UCC, St Mary’s principal Eoghan O'Byrne, Xiaoli Zhang, president of the Chinese Centre of the Irish Chinese Association, and Dr Feng Guo, a representative of the local Chinese community.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Quinlivan stated: “There is a growing Chinese community in Limerick, with many children of Chinese parents growing up in Limerick.

“This is a fantastic endeavour that offers them and others the opportunity to learn this beautiful language.”

Deputy Quinlivan praised the principal of St Mary’s NS for agreeing to host these classes, adding: “It is further evidence of this school commitment to the local community. The school is long established in the local community and is rightfully recognised for the positive role it plays in the development of its pupils.

“I also want to recognise the positive role that Limerick City and County Council have played in ensuring that the idea of hosting these classes has now become a reality.”

St Mary's school principal Mr Eoghan O'Byrne added: “We are delighted to provide all and any assistance to facilitate the weekend class.”

Dr Feng Guo said: “The classes aim to address two important issues for Ireland-born Chinese, namely Chinese reading and writing skills and culture gap, especially communication in the Chinese way.”