Separate investigations underway following death of pensioner on Limerick farm

SEPARATE investigations are underway following the death of a Limerick pensioner on a farm in County Limerick on Tuesday evening.

The deceased - a man in his 70s - was attacked with a slash hook at his Kilmallock home last August in a crime that both shocked and caused revulsion in the local community.

Inspector Gearoid Thompson of Bruff garda station confirmed to Limerick Live that gardai were contacted around 5pm on Wednesday evening after the pensioner was discovered dead in a hay barn at a property at Millmount, Kilmallock.

It is not known if he died from a fall while moving bales or from natural causes.

Insp Thompson said the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified because the man was engaged in farming activity at the time of death.

"A post mortem is being carried out to determine the cause of death. A file will be prepared for the county coroner," said Insp Thompson, who confirmed gardai are satisfied there is no foul play involved.

Replying to a query from Limerick Live, a spokesperson for the HSA said: "The HSA are aware of this incident and an investigation has been launched, as such no further information is available at this time."