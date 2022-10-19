Search

19 Oct 2022

Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warnings for Limerick

Met Éireann has issued a number of weather warnings | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

19 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

MOTORISTS and road users are being urged not to make any unnecessary journeys this Wednesday night after Met Éireann issued a status orange weather warning.

The warning, which came into effect just after 5pm, warns of thunderstorms in a number of counties, including Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. 

"Bands of thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes causing disruption in places," states the warning which is one of a number of warnings issued by the national forecaster this Wednesday.

A separate status yellow thunderstorm warning for Limerick and several other counties is due to come into effect at midnight and will remain valid for more than 60 hours.

It warns of some "intense lightning strikes" that may cause some disruption in some places. 

That warning, which applies to Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon will remain in place until 4.30pm on Saturday.

