In Pictures: Model pupils and teachers from Limerick school take to the catwalk

PUPILS and teachers in Ahane NS gave a masterclass in catwalk modelling at the school's fashion show at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Staff including Patrick Ryan, Carolyn Cowman, Grace Ryan, Maura Normile, Ivan O’Connor, Karen Mulcahy, Leslie-Anne Wallace, Cathriona O’Brien, and parents Cllr Sean Hartigan, Mary Ryan and Lenor Gilheanye, strutted their stuff in front of a large crowd to showcase a range of local fashion.

However, it was a total of 17 children from senior infants to sixth class who stole the show by proudly taking to the catwalk.

First class pupil Jacob Bourke told Celia Holman Lee that it was the perfect way to celebrate his 7th birthday! Earlier in the evening, Millie Pinsent, fifth class, entertained guests with a beautiful harp performance.

Limerick hurling stars and Ahane GAA heroes Dan Morrissey and Ciaran Barry were on hand to preside over the grand raffle with over €2,500 in prizes donated from local companies.

The top prize of a signed and framed Limerick GAA jersey was won by Clodagh Hartigan with a diamond tennis bracelet, sponsored by Tadhg O’Flynn Jewellers, gym membership and hundreds of gift vouchers also up for grabs.

Produced in association with the Holman Lee Agency, the event featured new Autumn/Winter collections from a host of local stores and a shopping experience for guests with local craft, retail and jewellery makers in attendance.

Limerick City and County Council came on board to support local craft-makers from the ‘Made in Limerick’ collective who displayed a range of handmade goods, fine art, design, ceramics, textiles, glass, jewellery, natural skincare, wood, painting and much more at the event.

Ahane NS principal Siobhan Kennedy said she was delighted with the success of the night.

“This event wouldn’t have happened without the generous support of our local community and the commitment of the organising parents committee. It was such a professional and enjoyable night, we were thrilled with how it went - the children, parents and staff really enjoyed themselves!

“We have exciting plans for the further development of our school grounds and we know that the final amount raised from the show will go a long way to helping us achieve our goal. We'd like to thank the Holman Lee Agency, Castletroy Park Hotel, council and all of the stores and stall owners who took part and particularly those who bought tickets and were so generous with raffle prizes and sponsorship,” said Ms Kennedy.