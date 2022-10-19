Seven flights diverted to Shannon Airport due to 'adverse weather'

Flights were diverted to Shannon Airport from London Heathrow, Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna , Chicago and Milan
SEVEN flights were diverted to Shannon Airport this Wednesday afternoon due to adverse weather conditions.
Commenting on the diversions, the Shannon Airport Group Head of Communications, Nandi O’Sullivan said: "Seven flights, which were originally due to land at Dublin Airport, were diverted to Shannon Airport. The first of these flights arrived from London Heathrow at 12.50pm today. Other flights were diverted from the following destinations; Berlin, Frankfurt, Vienna (two flights), Chicago and Milan.”
A Shannon Airport Group spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport is available for further diversions if required.
Meanwhile, motorists and road users are being urged not to make any unnecessary journeys this Wednesday night after Met Éireann issued a status orange weather warning.
The warning, which came into effect just after 5pm, warns of thunderstorms in a number of counties, including Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.