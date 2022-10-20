Search

20 Oct 2022

Major increase in visitors taking to the Limerick Greenway

Pictured on Limerick Greenway is local Limerick family, Ed and Ciara Ruttle, with their two daughters Sienna and Aoisha. | PICTURE: Brian Arthur

Reporter:

Manon Gilbart

20 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

AS VISITORS from both Ireland and overseas are embracing the scenic route, planned updates will see Limerick Greenway become "a great boost for tourism."

Visits to Limerick Greenway increased by 52% between June and October, compared to the same period last year.

After a €10 million investment by Limerick City and County Council, Limerick Greenway marked the milestone of attracting  500,000 visits in May 2022.

Following the old Limerick to Kerry railway line through the tranquil rural West Limerick, the route offers visitors an experience centered around accessibility, biodiversity and heritage, with its choice of some of the country’s most historic sites. 

Commenting on the increase in visitor numbers, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley, said: “Limerick Greenway is a great draw for local, national and overseas visitors, and I am delighted to see this increase of visits by walkers, runners, cyclists and those of all abilities. I am also pleased that planned upgrades are in progress which promise to enhance Limerick Greenway and support the region as a whole.” 

Director of Services at the local authority, Gordon Daly, added that the Limerick Greenway, since it opened, has strengthened its important position in the region’s local economy. 

“With visit numbers increasing by 52% this marks great success for Limerick Greenway in attracting both local visitors and tourists from further afield and resulting in a great boost for tourism,” said Mr Daly.  

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed a series of planned upgrades, such as the restoration of The Railway Goods Shed at Rathkeale, as part of a Greenway Hub, but also the commencement of work on a car park in Newcastle West.

Works have also been completed on cattle underpasses and overpasses on the section of the Greenway between Abbeyfeale and the Limerick/Kerry border.

The construction of additional cattle under and overpasses will also be undertaken in the near future.   

Work on the 10.5km extension of the greenway from Abbeyfeale to Listowel in North Kerry Greenway is expected to get underway in the coming weeks. 

