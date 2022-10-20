New mural on Limerick university campus adds flavour to the city

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has added a "vibrant splash of colour" to the city following the completion of the first phase of its new landmark multi-coloured mural on Honan's Quay.

Works were completed by the internationally renowned Spanish urban artist Digo Diego, and cover the entire riverside façade of the university's new City Centre Campus building.

The project was developed in tandem with local artist collective Draw Out and in partnership with Limerick council.

The Spanish muralist, who draws inspiration from the environment and social issues considers the artwork as imposing a strong message of enhancement, revitalisation and education.

Professor Kerstin Mey, UL President, stated that the works signal an ongoing commitment to the landmark city site.

She said: "The dynamic and vibrant mural design articulates the interactions of the city, the river and nature in organic ways and symbolises the ethos of sustainable growth as a hallmark for the development of the campus."

Prof Mey also added that the design resonates with the "positive charge" that emanates from the University of Limerick campus that "comes to life in the heart of the city.”

The urban artwork, which commenced in the first week of October, saw Digo Diego and Draw Out tackle phase one in the space of a week, which consisted of the undercoat, a grid system and then an overlay of the multi-coloured design.

Nuala Gallagher, Director of Planning, Environment and Placemaking with Limerick council said that the new mural on Honan's Quay has "transformed the area" in what she described as an "important part of the city."

While the first phase which includes the external walls of the façade is now complete, artists will soon tackle the second phase, comprising of the internal structure of the building and some of the higher elevated pieces.

The landmark mural is the first stage of improving the look of the building, UL said, adding that work on a masterplan for the City Centre Campus continues to be developed along with Limerick council.

"UL is fully engaged in the master planning process, with a development plan to be worked out during 2023 and a goal to lodge a planning submission by the end of next year.

"Ahead of that, UL is currently considering proposals from the campus community for an interim use while the master planning for wider use takes place," UL concluded.