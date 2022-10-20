Search

20 Oct 2022

'Nice' farmland on the market at opposite ends of County Limerick

A 23.2 acre holding of good quality land at Carrig West, Clarina is on the market | PICTURE: REA Dooley

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

REA Dooley Group has just brought two nice farms of land on opposite sides of the county to the market.

First up is a 23.2 acre holding of good quality land in Carrig West, Clarina that has been previously drained and reseeded, said Pat Dooley.

“The land is located in a cul-de-sac approximately 3kms from the N69 and Clarina village. The land can be sold in its entirety of 23 acres or in three different lots - 5.2 acres, 18 acres or the entire of 23.2 acres,” said Mr Dooley, who describes the area as “great dairy country”.

Mr Dooley has already gone sale agreed for a separate 36 acres of the same farm of land. It is understood a deal was struck for in the region of €10,000 per acre. Mr Dooley doesn’t expect the 23.2 acres to last too long on the market either.

“There is good interest in it. We have offers on it at the moment,” said Mr Dooley.

Separate investigations underway following death of pensioner on Limerick farm

Moving to south Limerick, REA Dooley Group have a 47 acre non-residential roadside holding located on the outskirts of Bruff, within walking distance of the town.

“It is all good sound land and has its own natural water supply being bounded by the Morning Star river. It’s well fenced and could be divided up into smaller lots,” said Mr Dooley.

While it has being sold as agricultural land there is “hope value” attached as it is part zoned for residential development and is very close to the town. 

Mr Dooley is guiding in excess of €10,000 an acre.

