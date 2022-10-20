Search

20 Oct 2022

New book commemorates the Civil War in Limerick

New book commemorates the Civil War in Limerick

Francis Foley, Mayor of Limerick City and County with Michael Maguire, Executive librarian and Damien Brady, Limerick City & County librarian | PICTURE: Liam Burke/Press 22

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

20 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

frances.fitzpatrick@limerickleader.ie

A FASCINATING new book on the Civil War in Limerick has just been released as part of Limerick City and County Council’s Decade of Centenaries programme.

The Inevitable Conflict: Essays on the Civil War in County Limerick has been produced by Limerick City and County Library Service.

The new book comprises thirteen original essays authored by professional and local historians, and PhD students from Mary Immaculate College.

They employ a wide range of traditional and newly released archival resources to shed new light on the experience of the Civil War in county Limerick, the strategic importance of which cast it as one of the principal theatres of the conflict’s conventional phase.

On receiving the first copy of the book, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: "This book provides a remarkable historical and photographic record of the Civil War in Limerick. 

In Pictures: Children with disabilities inspire Limerick event with their stories

"While we get sometimes overlooked in the retelling of the narrative on a general basis, provides a wonderful accompaniment to that overall story which has framed our lives since."

The book draws on the extensive contemporary visual reportage by Pathé News and photographer William D. Hogan, who was embedded with the Irish Free State’s National Army.

It provides a remarkable photographic record of the Civil War in Limerick, the most visually documented event in the county’s revolutionary history.

Limerick City and County Librarian Damien Brady said: "We are very proud to have produced this very fine volume as a contribution to the 2022 Decade of Centenaries programme.

"I would like to express my gratitude to my library colleague, Seán William Gannon, who did such an exceptional job of coordinating and editing the book."

Print copies can be acquired through Limerick City and County Library Service’s Local Studies Department.

You can email localstudies@limerick.ie or telephone 061 557727.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media