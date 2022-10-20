New book commemorates the Civil War in Limerick

A FASCINATING new book on the Civil War in Limerick has just been released as part of Limerick City and County Council’s Decade of Centenaries programme.

The Inevitable Conflict: Essays on the Civil War in County Limerick has been produced by Limerick City and County Library Service.

The new book comprises thirteen original essays authored by professional and local historians, and PhD students from Mary Immaculate College.

They employ a wide range of traditional and newly released archival resources to shed new light on the experience of the Civil War in county Limerick, the strategic importance of which cast it as one of the principal theatres of the conflict’s conventional phase.

On receiving the first copy of the book, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: "This book provides a remarkable historical and photographic record of the Civil War in Limerick.

"While we get sometimes overlooked in the retelling of the narrative on a general basis, provides a wonderful accompaniment to that overall story which has framed our lives since."

The book draws on the extensive contemporary visual reportage by Pathé News and photographer William D. Hogan, who was embedded with the Irish Free State’s National Army.

It provides a remarkable photographic record of the Civil War in Limerick, the most visually documented event in the county’s revolutionary history.

Limerick City and County Librarian Damien Brady said: "We are very proud to have produced this very fine volume as a contribution to the 2022 Decade of Centenaries programme.

"I would like to express my gratitude to my library colleague, Seán William Gannon, who did such an exceptional job of coordinating and editing the book."

Print copies can be acquired through Limerick City and County Library Service’s Local Studies Department.

You can email localstudies@limerick.ie or telephone 061 557727.