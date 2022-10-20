Search

20 Oct 2022

Teens charged following daylight assault in Limerick

Teens charged following daylight assault in Limerick

Two teens have been charged following a daylight assault in Limerick I PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

20 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

TWO TEENS have been charged in relation to a daylight assault in Limerick city.

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault on Glentworth Street, Limerick city, at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Brothers charged with assault following violent incident in Limerick village

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that a female, aged in her late teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to be treated for her injuries, which are non-life threatening.

While Limerick Live understands that the female assaulted received a number of stab wounds, a garda spokesperson said that they could not comment, as the matter is before the courts.

Two females, both in their late teens, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

They have been charged in relation to the incident having already appeared before the court.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media