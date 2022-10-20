Teens charged following daylight assault in Limerick

Two teens have been charged following a daylight assault in Limerick I PICTURE: Adrian Butler
TWO TEENS have been charged in relation to a daylight assault in Limerick city.
Gardaí responded to reports of an assault on Glentworth Street, Limerick city, at approximately 1pm on Wednesday, October 19.
A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that a female, aged in her late teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) to be treated for her injuries, which are non-life threatening.
While Limerick Live understands that the female assaulted received a number of stab wounds, a garda spokesperson said that they could not comment, as the matter is before the courts.
Two females, both in their late teens, were arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.
They have been charged in relation to the incident having already appeared before the court.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.