21 Oct 2022

Limerick Weather - Friday, October 21, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

21 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

SHOWERS or longer spells of rain will greet today. There will be dry and bright spells also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Breezy at times with fresh and gusty southeast or cyclonic variable winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Low pressure dominating bringing rain or showers on most days.

Drier and clearer conditions developing in Munster tonight, but scattered showers continuing in other areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.

Dry with sunny spells in the south and southeast on Saturday, but scattered showers will persist over the rest of the country. Fairly mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze. On Saturday night, a spell of rain will spread from the south. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze.

The rain will continue moving northwards on Sunday, with some heavy falls possible. It will be followed from the south by sunny spells and a few light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind. Sunday night will be largely dry and cloudy, with just a few showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty cyclonic variable winds.

Breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers come Monday. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. Clear spells and isolated showers overnight. Colder than preceding nights with lows of three to seven degrees.

Early indications suggest it will be a largely dry day on Tuesday with sunny spells and isolated showers. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees.

