Councillor hits back at backlash over Limerick student parking fines

A COUNCILLOR has hit back at accusations that he “unfairly targeted students” after a video he made of cars parked on footpaths in an estate led to a number of hefty fines.

Following kickback on a two-minute video tweet highlighting illegal parking on footpaths in the area, Castletroy-based Cllr Sean Hartigan (GP) said "being a student isn’t a valid defense."

He stressed that if students are old enough to drive a car, then they are also “old enough to obey the law.”

Eric Nelligan, Aontú representative for Castletroy, accused Cllr Hartigan of urging the gardaí and council to punish students for parking on a footpath close to the University of Limerick.

“The recent issuing of fines to dozens if not hundreds of UL students was a mean-spirited action that will serve to undermine confidence and rapport between students and local representatives, gardaí and the council,” Mr Nelligan told Limerick Live.

Mr Nelligan said that following the issuing of the €80 parking fines, several parents and students contacted him to express their disappointment at the situation.

One Donegal parent, John Hughes, told the Limerick Leader that his daughter, who lives in Oaklawns housing estate near UL, was issued a parking fine for parking outside her own house.

He stressed that his daughter, who lives in a house with four cars and only two parking spaces, needs to drive to college due to work on weekends and a lack of public transport infrastructure.

“She pays for her own car and her own way through college. €80 is a non-trivial amount,” he said.

Looking to set the record straight, Cllr Hartigan told the Limerick Live that his two-minute video tweet on Oaklawns coincided with National Make Way Day, and that he wanted to highlight over 20 cars parked illegally on footpaths in Oaklawns.

He also wanted to clarify that the tweet, posted on October 6, was two weeks before parking enforcement officers issued the fines throughout the estate.

“I have nothing against students. I have something against adults who can afford cars, that park with no regard for the elderly, children and those with disabilities,” he said.

Cllr Hartigan also stated that most students who are in their 20s and are able-bodied and are capable of walking should consider parking in any of the nearby available legal parking spaces.

He also said that UL helped create the problem through multiple occupancy houses and a lack of available parking spaces. He has urged the university to address the issue on its 350-acre campus.

In response, UL said that it works closely with stakeholders in the community, including students living off-campus, residents’ associations, Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Siochana, to promote good relations between ‘town and gown’.

"UL has appointed a Student Community Engagement Liaison Officer (SCELO) who is engaging with students and residents about parking, particularly with consideration of safety concerns from the community for access of emergency services.

"There is ongoing discussions with residents and Limerick City and County Council to explore potential solutions," they said.

Referring to the students involved in the parking fine saga, Cllr Hartigan said: “If you don’t want to pay the fine, then don’t do the crime.”