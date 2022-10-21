Passenger passes away after flight diverted to Shannon Airport

AUTHORITIES have confirmed that a man has died after a medical emergency was declared on a flight diverted to Shannon Airport.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that a Turkish Airlines plane en route from Istanbul to Bogota, Colombia, diverted to Shannon Airport on Thursday afternoon, October 20, after the crew declared a medical emergency.

The aircraft landed safely at 1pm and was followed on the runway by the fire crew as it made its way to the terminal, where it was met by airport authorities and paramedics.

The Clare County Coroner was notified of the man's death shortly after landing , after which the man's body was taken to University Hospital Limerick by a local undertaker, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that "Shannon Gardaí attended Shannon Airport in relation to the sudden death of a man that occurred on the 20th of October 2022."

Gardaí are preparing a file for the Coroner following this incident, the spokesperson added.

The flight continued on its journey to Bogota, Colombia at approximately 3.35pm.