Events planned as safety week docks in Limerick Port

MORE than 20 events are taking place over the coming days at Limerick’s ports as part of a major safety awareness drive.

The Shannon Foynes Port Company has joined with sister facilities across the country to host and promote the second annual Irish Port Safety Week.

Taking place from next Monday until Friday, the goal of the week is to highlight and enhance collective safety responsibility and awareness.

Events will take place in Foynes, the Ted Russell Docks in the city, as well as the Port Company's facility at Cappa in County Clare.

At 2pm on Monday a defibrillator awareness training event will take place hosted by O'Dwyer Safety Services, while at 3pm on Tuesday, Cappa will play host to a pyrotechnics exercise.

On Thursday, there will be an employee wellness lunchtime event in Foynes followed by an emergency response exercise which will simulate a 'man overboard' scenario.

Similar events will take place at the Ted Russell Docks in the city including an emergency response exercise on Friday which will see members of Limerick Fire and Rescue simulate the retrieval of casualties from a ship.

Commenting ahead of Port Safety Week, chair of the Irish Ports safety forum, JoAnn Salmon said: “It’s an opportunity to work collaboratively to improve safety and performance in the port sector, share experience and knowledge in order to drive continual improvement in eliminating accidents at work.”