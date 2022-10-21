Search

21 Oct 2022

RTÉ to mark University of Limerick's 50th anniversary with TV broadcast

RTÉ1 to celebrate UL's 50th anniversary

Manon Gilbart

21 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

TO celebrate half a century of third-level education at the University of Limerick (UL), a special feature will be screened on RTÉ One television this Friday night.

To hear and learn about the history of the college, the Nationwide team visited the campus where they spoke to students about their college life.

The programme will also give an insight into what UL has to offer students including at the more than 70 clubs and societies. 

Founded in 1972, the University of Limerick is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year with a series of events planned to mark the milestone.

Viewers of Nationwide will also learn of the development plans for UL’s modern facility, which has been at the fore of education in the Mid-West for many years. 

Nationwide airs on RTÉ One television and the RTÉ Player at 7pm this Friday.

