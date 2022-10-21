Search

21 Oct 2022

Irish Water issues update on plans to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Limerick

Irish Water issues update on plans to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Limerick

Irish Water says plans to construct new wastewater treatment plants in  Foynes and Glin are progressing

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

21 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

IRISH Water has revealed it is progressing plans to construct new wastewater treatment plants in the Limerick villages of Foynes and Glin.

And the State water utility say it is also in the process of upgrading its plants at Castletroy, Bunlicky, Hospital, Croom, Dromcollogher, Adare and Newcastle West.

The company, which took over the management of water networks across the country from councils, said the building of treatment plants has led to improvements in the quality of receiving water.

Since 2014, 60% of raw sewage discharges (by volume) have been eliminated through targeted investment in new sewerage infrastructure where none existed previously, and Irish Water says it is on target to eliminate nearly all of the remainder by 2025.

Regional operations manager for Irish Water Ian O’Mahony stated: "The scale of delivery of this critical infrastructure is unprecedented: last year we invested €367 million in Ireland’s wastewater – the highest ever in a single year – and we are on track to increase that further over the coming years as we strive to deliver best in class wastewater services and infrastructure for Ireland now and in the future."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media