Information sought following 'curious' theft from Limerick farm

Gardai at Croom are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information following a theft incident at a farm in County Limerick that would have taken a considerable amount of time and effort.
Details of the 'curious' incident, which happened earlier this month, have just been released as part of a garda appeal.
"Six round bales of hay were stolen from a locked shed on a farm at the townland of Clorane, Manister, Croom sometime between Monday, October 3 and Saturday, October 8. The bales of hay were worth €240 in total," said Garda John Finnerty.
Gardai have pointed out that the culprit or culprits would have needed heavy equipment to carry out the crime.
"It would have taken a four-wheel drive tractor with a loader to load the hay up onto a lorry and take it away. This would have taken some time also. If you did see a four-wheel drive tractor and a lorry around this area anytime between Monday, October 3 and Saturday, October 8 than please get in contact," said Garda Finnerty.
Gardai at Croom are investigating and they can be contacted at (061) 397240.
