In Pictures: Ireland's first physiotherapy trail launched in Limerick

THE Manor Fields, Adare was the location for the opening of a unique project - Ireland's first physiotherapy trail.
The physiotherapy trail is a ground-breaking initiative from the Manor Fields which has been developed in conjunction with local physiotherapist Gay Murphy with assistance from physiotherapist Sinead Cobbe.
The new trail, which was launched last weekend, is endorsed by the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists.
The physio trail is designed specifically with older people in mind but can also be utilised by those with mobility issues or those who are recovering from injury.
The trail consists of seven exercise stations with 21 different exercises to cover the whole body.
The aim is to improve mobility of the users by working all their joints and limbs through their full range of movement. The exercises include a variety of movements in both the standing and sitting positions.
