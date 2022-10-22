Search

22 Oct 2022

Former Mayor of Limerick seeks to question ‘rubbish’ answers at council meetings

Former Mayor of Limerick seeks to question ‘rubbish’ answers at council meetings

Cllr Liam Galvin says he wants the right to question what he described as “rubbish answers” from council officials in response to officially submitted questions | FILE PHOTO / Marie Keating

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

22 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

A LIMERICK councillor who walked out of a previous municipal district meeting is pushing for the right to question “unsatisfactory” answers given by council staff in response to issues.

Cllr Liam Galvin (FG) proposed that standing orders at Newcastle West Municipal District meetings, where answers on questions are given to councillors, be suspended, so that they can be questioned.

Cathaoirleach Michael Collins (FF) stressed that as the newly-appointed chairperson, his intention is to “streamline” meetings and that the municipal district was “doing wrong” by wasting time before.

“I don’t want anybody to raise anything out of the blue, so that nobody else knows about it, and especially the people sitting next to me (council officials) who have to answer it,” Cllr Collins said.

Cllr Galvin retorted by asserting that for 18 years, the Municipal District has practiced by questioning answers, to which Cllr Collins replied: “Well then for 18 years we have been doing our business wrong.”

He added: “We should be getting our business done here in two hours and be out the door and get on with the rest of our work, that is what I have realised.”

Cllr Galvin stated that he wants the right to question what he described as “rubbish answers” from council officials in response to officially submitted questions relating to issues.

Concerns emerge as historic convent in Limerick town goes ‘sale agreed’

In an attempt at finding balance, Cllr John Sheahan (FG) suggested that council officials email the answers to councillors in response to their questions, in the days leading up to the monthly meeting.

Cllr Jerome Scanlan (Independent) suggested that discussions on topics take place outside the meetings, with a new consensus being brought to the meeting administrator where answers are “unsatisfactory.”

While agreement was not reached on the issue of suspending standing orders, Cllr Scanlan said he was not happy with the treatment of one member of council management at a previous meeting.

Mayor Francis Foley agreed, adding: “We have to treat members of staff with more respect. They come in and try their best to give us answers. It is very unfair for us as councillors to hound them.”

He stressed that they have to be accountable, and they have to be questioned, however, “we need to be fair with staff, no member of staff must be made to feel bad for their answers.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media