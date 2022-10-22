Search

22 Oct 2022

Limerick city businesses to offer 30% discounts for one night

A section of Limerick’s Thomas Street at night | PICTURE: Huw ap Rhys

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

22 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

frances.fitzpatrick@limerickleader.ie

FIVE LIMERICK city food businesses will offer 30% discounts for one night next week. 

The initiative is in collaboration with Limerick City and County Council’s Bloomberg Project and will take place on Wednesday, October 26. 

The discounts will be offered at Coqbull, 50 Thomas Street, Habit Coffee+Retail, 48 Thomas Street, The Spitjack, 6/7 Bedford Row, Sambros, 52 Thomas Street and Gloria Jeans Coffees, 58/59, Thomas Street.

The event, taking place between 5pm and 7pm, is the first of its kind in Limerick city, and is being run to encourage those who would not normally sample the night-time economy, to visit the city centre and sample what it has to offer.

As part of the trial event, Limerick City and County Council staff will also be on Thomas Street on Wednesday evening to engage with the public.

Vampire Swim in Limerick in aid of Blood Transfusion Service

The Council staff will be asking those who wish to engage, for their opinions on Limerick city’s evening/night time economy.

The Bloomberg sponsored program provides Limerick City and County Council staff with consulting, training, and networking skills to address key issues facing its residents. 

Engaging with the public is at the core of Limerick City and County Council’s plans for building towards the future.

"There has been growing ‘on street’ vibrancy in the city in the last few years and opportunities like this event allow the people of Limerick to build on this” added Mayor Francis Foley.

"Engagement with people, face to face, is a key part of life and we look forward to seeing what the feedback is from those who decide to partake. I would also like to thank those organisations who have offered discounts to those in the City, it is a great offering to have on the night".

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

