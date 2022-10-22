Search

22 Oct 2022

Limerick households warned of discolored water due to essential maintenance works

Thousands of Limerick residents warned of discolored water due to essential repair works

Taps should be run for a few minutes until the water is clear before consuming it

Reporter:

David Hurley

22 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

IRISH Water is advising customers in Limerick city and its environs that maintenance works, scheduled to take place next week, may lead to a discoloration of their water supply.

The works, at the Clareville Water Treatment Plant (near Castleconnell) are scheduled for Monday and Irish Water says it may take up to 48 hours for any discoloration to clear. 

The state-owned utility which is working with Limerick City and County Council, says kitchen taps should be run for a few minutes to see if the water returns to a clear colour.

‘Don’t ring us - ring 999!’ Inspector warns calls to Limerick garda station could go unanswered

Discoloured water should not be consumed and if the water does not run clear, the Irish Water Customer Care Team can be contacted at 1800 278 278.

Commenting on the repair works, Duane O’Brien, Operational Lead with Irish Water, said: “These scheduled maintenance works are necessary to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply to Limerick city and its environs."

He added that Irish Water understands the inconvenience that can be caused during planned outages and he has moved to thank customers for their patience.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media