Speeding case dismissed due to concerns over 'unusual location' of Go Safe van on busy Limerick road

CONCERNS over the 'unusual location' of a Go Safe van on one of Limerick's busiest roads were a raised during the case of a motorist who was prosecuted for speeding.

Following a contested hearing, the driver who was detected travelling at 112km/h in a 100km/h zone - left Kilmallock court without any fines or penalty points as the charge was dismissed.

The operator of the Go Safe van told Judge Patricia Harney the case related to a detection at a location on the N18, Ballinacurra - near its junction with the M20 and M7 - on the outskirts of Limerick city.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for the accused, said the location where the Go Safe van was parked was "a slightly unusual location” which concerned him.

“It is in between two signs - 100km and 120km,” said Mr O’Donnell, who added that it is close to the 120km/h sign.

Judge Harney was asked if it is “effectively a motorway”. “Yes,” she was told.

The driver then took the stand and said it was “confusing”.

“I was half way between them (the signs). I was beginning to decelerate. I have a good record,” he said.

Judge Harney pointed to the fact that the 120km sign is visible even though motorists haven’t passed it.

“I am going to dismiss on the merits,” she said.