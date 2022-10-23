New network aims to give Limerick Travellers a voice

Representatives of the Limerick Traveller Community with Joe O'Brien, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development
A TRAVELLER network met with the Minister for Rural and Community Development to ask for support and "give Travellers a voice".
To represent Travellers in Limerick city, a group of over 30 Traveller Women from different sites and housing estates met to create a network.
Under the leadership of Margaret O Brien and Olive O’ Reilly, they established the Limerick Traveller Network.
Earlier this month, following a year of weekly meetings, actions and training, representatives of the Limerick Traveller Network presented Minister of State Joe O’Brien with over 500 signatures and names from their community, in a bid to lobby for support.
After meeting the group, Mr O’Brien said the passion and dedication of the Traveller women he met was palpable. “They have already shown significant commitment in coming together and forming the Limerick Travellers Network with a view to addressing the many issues facing members of the Travelling community,” he said.
Representing a total of 114 families, Lthe imerick Traveller Network aims to give Travellers a voice and to build up capacity to work towards improving accommodation, education, mental health, and discrimination.
For further information, email oliveoreilly21@gmail.com
