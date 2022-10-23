Search

23 Oct 2022

Water disruption in Limerick village due to low rainfall - residents say they've been left ‘high and dry’

Irish Water says many communities in east Limerick have been severely affected by the overall low rainfall levels this year | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

RESIDENTS in Doon feel like they’re “living in a third world country” due to ongoing issues with the local water supply.

A number of frustrated homeowners got in touch with Limerick Live in recent weeks to voice their anger over being left “high and dry”. 

Brendan Ryan, of Cooga Upper, said they began to notice disruption from September 20.

“We have water at some points during the day but only because water tankers are being brought in to fill the supply. My parents are in their 80s and are struggling without the regular water supply being on. We are also struggling to get washing done and my son is in primary school so we have to get his uniform washed and are finding this very difficult. We are relying on my sisters to get our washing done,” said Mr Ryan.

Tom Hayes, also of Cooga, Doon, said the water regularly went off at 5pm and returned at 9am.

“People who are working couldn’t shower in the evening after work or in the morning before work. I’ve heard of people’s appliances burning out. We’re just sick of it and there is no communication from Irish Water. We were left high and dry,” said Mr Hayes.

Another Doon man said the issues have been ongoing since August.

“We could get a week / 10 days with water and then nothing, no notice and no plan b. Not to mention the dirty water coming from the taps. You wouldn't expect to experience this in a third world country,” he said.

Limerick households warned of discolored water due to essential maintenance works

A fourth person to contact Limerick Live said: “The reason being given is the water level in the reservoir is still low but there has been a lot of rain lately so that doesn't tally. All the pubs are going mad because they are turning off the water around 8pm so they can't even flush toilets.”

Limerick Live put these complaints to Irish Water which responded a week later.

A spokesperson said many communities in east Limerick have been severely affected by the overall low rainfall levels which were experienced throughout the year, particularly during the long dry spell in July and August.

“This has led to reduced ground water levels in the springs and boreholes that supply drinking water to communities across east Limerick. In order to ensure an adequate water supply is available for homes and businesses, Irish Water has had to take necessary measures in communities such as Doon, Oola, Pallasgreen and Hospital to restrict flows overnight to allow depleting reservoir levels to build up. Despite recent rainfall, many of these sources have not recovered due to the extended dry weather that preceded it. In order to supplement supplies and reduce the impact on customers, Irish Water has been importing water by tanker truck in recent weeks,” said a spokesperson.

Irish Water has recently undertaken trial well drilling in Doon to try to identify additional sources to augment the village water supply.

News

