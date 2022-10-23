Search

23 Oct 2022

Fine and ban for drunk driver who crashed into parked car in Limerick village

The case was before Kilmallock Court | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

23 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

A GARDA on mobile patrol encountered a car crashed into a parked vehicle, Kilmallock Court heard.

Garda Niall McInerney, of Hospital garda station, said he was on routine patrol at around 7.40pm on January 10, 2022.

The garda told Judge Patricia Harney that he came upon a traffic collision on the Emly Road, Hospital.

“A Toyota Avensis had crashed into a parked vehicle, a Skoda. The keys were in the ignition of the Avensis. I was approached by Mr Ryan who was clearly intoxicated. He admitted driving the Avensis," said Garda McInerney.

John Ryan, aged 58, of Ballynaveen, Emly, Co Tipperary pleaded guilty to drink driving on the day in question.

Garda McInerney said he arrested Mr Ryan and conveyed him to a garda station on suspicion of drink driving for the appropriate tests to be carried out.

Judge Harney interjected and asked was Mr Ryan generally co-operative?

“Yes,” said Garda McInerney. The garda outlined to the judge that Mr Ryan has two previous convictions for drink driving dating back to 2011 and 2006.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Ryan, said his client is on disability benefit and has a number of dependents including having to drive one to hospital on a regular basis.

Mr Power asked for the driving disqualification to be deferred for the maximum period of six months.

Judge Harney said: “I am mindful he has a little bit of a problem.” She imposed a three year disqualification from driving on Mr Ryan and agreed to defer the commencement date of the ban until April, 2023.

Mr Ryan was also fined €250.

