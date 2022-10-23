Limerick motorists warned of delays due to resurfacing works

A number of roads will be closed over the coming week due to resurfacing works | FILE PHOTO
MOTORISTS and other road users are being advised that resurfacing works are due to take place at a number of busy locations in Limerick city over the coming week.
Limerick City and County Council says a full road closure will be in place at Clancy Strand between 9.30am and 6pm on both Monday and Tuesday.
The closure is to facilitate resurfacing works between Thomond Bridge and Sarsfield Bridge/Ennis Road.
"The road will be closed to all traffic and a detour will be in operation while the works are ongoing and all diversions will be signposted. Motorists are advised that significant delays are expected during this period," reads a public notice on the council's website.
Separately, a full road closure will be in place at Avondale Drive, Greystones and at Coolraine Estate, Mayorstone - between 9am and 6pm - every day next week to facilitate resurfacing works.
Works are also due begin on Monday at Lanahrone Avenue, Corbally where a Stop/Go system will be in place between 9.30am and 6pm each day until Friday.
