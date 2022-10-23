Sowing seeds for success! Limerick community goes the extra mile to build new garden

THEY SAY mighty oaks from little acorns grow and a new community garden in Ballyneety is a perfect example of this.

There might not be any mighty oaks growing in the fertile east Limerick soil but the garden is a lesson to one and all on how going the extra mile can make a difference. Indeed, we could all take a leaf out of their book.

It all started when Michael John Cosgrave, the caretaker of the Ballyneety Community Development Association (BCDA) innovation hub and pitch, decided to level the ground and plant grass in an area behind the hub.

In Mr Cosgrave’s own words, “To tidy it up”. The caretaker rolling up his sleeves didn’t go unnoticed.

Along came green-fingered Jim Browne, who is a member of the local Men’s Shed. Mr Browne, who is an avid gardener, with the help of Mr Cosgrave and many local volunteers developed the garden further by planting sunflowers and other colourful summer flowers, along with fruit and vegetables. They didn’t stop there.

Mr Browne invited Limerick-based artist Myra O’Reilly to paint a mural on the back wall. Little did they know that this would transform the area, thus inspiring the BCDA to develop a wonderful mindfulness garden. It is the perfect place to come up with innovative ideas just like in the hub.

Brian and Anne Murphy, of Creative Gardens, Ballyneety, came on board and sponsored a pathway leading up to the mural, a patio with benches where people can sit and take time out, and a water feature to enhance the tranquil ambience of the garden.

Ballyneety Golf Club and community members loaned machinery and hoists to facilitate the work while others painted the old sheds and helped with planting. Another artist Robert Ryan, of Lough Gur, lent his creativity and hand painted a BCDA logo on the wall.

The golf club also helped drive it on by teeing up a shed space, located at the back of the garden, for the Ballyneety & District Men’s Shed. Volunteers installed power, reroofed it and it is now used as a workshop by the men.

It all culminated in a BCDA barbecue to celebrate the completion of the beautiful new garden and thank, in person, the volunteers, sponsors, those who donated and all who helped create this garden space for the wider community to enjoy.

Ger Grant, general manager of Vines Grill and Wine Bar, Ballyneety Golf Club donated the food and beer and Sean Hedderman, The Stroller Bar also donated a keg of beer.

Brid Lang, BCDA chairperson, said that the generosity of donors and sponsors and the commitment of volunteers is “testament to the wonderful community spirit in Ballyneety”.

“This garden was built by the community for the community,” said Ms Lang, who also thanked Cllr Bridie Collins for approving the general municipal application grant which enabled this project to go ahead.

And it all started with Mr Cosgrave deciding, “To tidy it up”.