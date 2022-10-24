Limerick chosen for cheaper zebra crossing pilot scheme

A PILOT scheme scheme for the provision of zebra crossings without the flashing orange Belisha beacon lights, has been announced this Monday by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Belisha beacons can cost close to €80,000 to install and can be delayed by issues with connection to an electricity source resulting in an unnecessary restriction to the number of crossings put in place, said a spokesperson for the department.

"By dropping the need for these expensive lights in secondary legislation and replacing them with a reflective sign instead, road authorities could quickly and easily increase the number of safe crossing points for pedestrians and active travel use, particularly where speed limits are 50km/h or less.

"While the move wouldn’t fully eliminate the use of Belisha beacons, the pilot will provide the information needed to inform a decision to omit or replace them with a fixed sign, in certain situations," said the spokesperson.

Following research and consultation with various bodies, a number of sites in Dublin and Limerick will be used for the new Zebra crossing pilots.

The local locations will be St Nessan’s Park, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme); Springfield Drive, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme); Carrig Drive, Dooradoyle (St Pauls School Zone scheme); School Road, Lisnagry and Railway Road, Castleconnell.

"Research has already been carried out to assess the impact of such a move, and how any potential risk to vulnerable road users can be reduced. It has also informed the criteria needed to identify pilot locations and has taken into account the experience of other European Countries, where Belisha beacons are not commonly used.

"The pilots will run for approximately nine months before final analysis on their performance and potential roll out for implementation by all road authorities. In all the pilot locations listed above, the Belisha beacons will be replaced with a fixed sign," said the spokesperson.

Two options will be used (pictured above) a 450mm sign to be used in locations with traffic speeds less than 30 km/h; and

a 600mm sign which includes a fluorescent yellow border to be used in locations with traffic speeds greater than 30 km/h and less than 50km/h.