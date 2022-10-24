Fencing to be erected at Limerick bridge following 'rock-throwing' incidents

A COUNCILLOR has confirmed that fencing is to be erected at a Limerick bridge following several 'rock-throwing' incidents.

Reports of rock-throwing perpetrated by teenagers across Irish Rail owned bridges in Limerick city have been highlighted by Limerick Live since September, after several motorists received damage to their windscreens.

One particular bridge, located above the Kilmallock Roundabout on Childers Road, which can be accessed by the adjacent Bengal Terrace, has now secured a commitment of special fencing.

In September, Irish Rail responded to requests by elected representatives to address the anti-social activity, saying that they would liaise with the council to work on further "deterrent measures."

Cllr Catherine Slattery (FF) stated that last week, she received a call from Irish Rail, to inform her that the bridge will be receiving palisade fencing to "prevent rocks being thrown from the bridge."

"All in all, it's great news because it was so dangerous with people driving past that bridge and their cars getting belted with rocks. If something wasn't done, someone could have been killed," Cllr Slattery said.

The special fencing, which first hit Irish markets in 1975, provides a formidable barrier using profiled strip steel components. Palisade is an extremely effective perimeter protection.

She explained that as the council are in charge of the maintenance of the bridge, Irish Rail have proposed that they will do the fencing, but it is up for the council to pay for the works.

Since the update, local residents have expressed their delight to the city-based councillor.

One word of thanks told of how each night, after visiting the local graveyard in Bengal, they have been taking another route home due to "safety concerns."

"We are talking about people's safety and people's lives here. This is a big issue for residents and people driving under those bridges. A big well done to Irish Rail and the council," Cllr Slattery added.

The fencing is due to be erected "in the coming weeks."